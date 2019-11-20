Inoapps backs CodeClan with 25th digital skills recruit

Training boost

Jamie Hepburn, Melinda Matthews-Clarkson and Phil Burgess

Oracle consultancy Inoapps has given a huge vote of confidence in Scotland’s CodeClan academy by hiring its 25th recruit from the digital skills training centre.

Founded four years ago, CodeClan is Scotland’s industry-led digital skills academy, focused on bridging the nation’s IT skills gap. The organisation has provided digital training courses to more than 800 individuals.

Aberdeen-based Inoapps has worked with CodeClan since June 2016, recruiting several high-quality developers and other IT workers to its Linlithgow premises.

The announcement of the 25th CodeClan partnership recruit was made at the Linlithgow offices by Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills.

Phil Burgess, managing director at Inoapps UK, said: “As a growing global company having access to high-level talent is essential to our business. CodeClan is delivering an invaluable service to technology firms like ours by providing high-quality, well-trained recruits who are keen to pursue a career in this thriving sector.”

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, CEO of CodeClan, said: “Our focus at CodeClan is on supporting our students to be confident, job ready and passionate about the digital opportunities in Scotland.

“Inoapps was one of the first industry partners I spoke to when I joined CodeClan in 2017, and since then, our relationship has grown. I love that they hire graduates for multiple positions and leverage our students’ career history to create diverse teams.”