Housing boost at Morton Fraser, new Thorntons associate

Law moves

Morton Fraser has promoted commercial property specialist Amar Wali to partner within its housebuilding and commercial real estate team.

His appointment follows the firm securing a number of new client wins over the last 12 months and is part of an ongoing ‘talent first’ approach to championing its existing staff.

Mr Wali said: “The Scottish housebuilding sector continues to thrive. I look forward to further developing this area of our practice.”

Chris Harte, chief executive at Morton Fraser, said: “Amar’s promotion is fantastic recognition of the confidence we have in our wider housebuilding and commercial real estate sector expertise.”

Gemma Hardie has been appointed an associate in commercial property at Thorntons based in Dundee and St Andrews.

Gemma has worked exclusively in commercial property since she joined the profession in 2009 and has experience acting on a wide range of matters including the acquisition and management of large multi-occupancy investments such as shopping centres and industrial estates, as well as development and funding transactions.

Before joining Thorntons, Gemma worked in prominent commercial firms in both Glasgow and Aberdeen and has acted for various types of clients including tenants, landlords, developers, retailers, investment clients and commercial SIPP providers.



