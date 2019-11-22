Hotels planned for garden festival site and city centre

Investment in hospitality

Filling a gap site: Holiday Inn Glasgow

Two more hotels are planned for Glasgow, with Holiday Inn destined for the part-derelict former Garden Festival site on the Clyde and a 12-storey hotel planned for the city centre.

Iceni Projects and Mosaic Architecture and Design, have submitted plans for a 150 executive bedroom hotel over seven storeys on the south bank of the former Festival site between the headquarters of STV and BBC Scotland.

The £18 million hotel by Pacific Quay Developments will be operated by RBH Hospitality Management and will create more than 50 permanent jobs.

Formerly part of the commercial dock operated by Clyde Port Authority, Pacific Quay was used for the Garden Festival in 1988 before being transformed into a business and leisure destination.

Scottish Events Campus is aiming to enhance its conference and exhibition offer by extending circa 200,000 sq ft, adding further pressure on accommodation provision.

Mosaic Architecture & Design is also involved in plans to demolish the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Trongate to make way for a 157-room aparthotel.

Caledon Property Group has lodged plans with the City Council requesting permission to bring down the old RBS property and ground floor shops as well as the Oriental Bar on Hutcheson Street.