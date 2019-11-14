Guy & Co sees surge in turnover after client wins

Creative accounts

David Guy: proud

Guy & Co, the creative & research agency, is celebrating a record year, having grown its turnover by 45% to £1.85 million.

The Edinburgh company says it has won 100% of its new business pitches this year, including Diageo, Baxters Food Group, Albert Bartlett, Bright Spirits Gin and The Rail Safety Standards Board.

It is also newly-appointed as a Scottish Enterprise (SE) account managed company. This means receiving SE support to develop the agency both domestically and internationally – setting its sights on North America – and to create an employee pathway programme to maximise wellbeing and development.

To keep up with the growth, the agency has appointed six staff across all areas of the business and invested in doubling its office space to expand its creative workshop space.

David Guy, founder and managing creative director, said: “I’m very proud of our team and the work we’ve produced this year. But I’m even prouder of our clients seeing significant growth from our collaborative efforts.”