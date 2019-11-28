Main Menu

Ex-Standard Life comms chief switches to Tesco Bank

November 28, 2019
Barry Cameron

New life: Barry Cameron now at Tesco Bank

Barry Cameron, a former head of comms at Standard Life, has been hired by Tesco Bank.

His appointment on a fixed-term contract comes weeks after Chris Sibbald left to join Finsbury in London, though it is thought Mr Cameron’s role is not as a straight replacement.

He spent 18 years at Standard Life and left in January this year after the sale of Standard Life Assurance to Phoenix.

He was among a number of departures from the communications team following the merger of Standard Life with Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017.

Edinburgh PR agency Hot Tin Roof has hired Annie Diamond from Muckle Media as a director.

Ms Diamond has worked on campaigns for companies such as Glenmorangie and Samsung.

