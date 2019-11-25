EnerMech announces industry heavyweight as CEO

Stand out candidate

Christian Brown: track record

Engineering company EnerMech has appointed industry heavyweight Christian Brown as chief executive.

Mr Brown was previously CEO of global engineering and construction company Kentz which he grew from a small AIM-quoted business to a $2.5bn (£1.9bn) revenue FTSE 250 company before its sale to SNC Lavalin in 2014.

More recently, he held the role of corporate development officer with SNC Lavalin where his success included the $2.67bn (£2.1bn) acquisition of WS Atkins in 2017.

Prior to this Mr Brown held senior leadership roles within US Fortune 500 companies Kellogg Brown & Root and Foster Wheeler with tenures working across Europe, Africa, Middle East, APAC and the Americas.

EnerMech’s chairman, John Kennedy, said: “Chris has an exceptional track record in growing and improving international service based businesses with an emphasis on customer relationships. He is a people and customer centred individual with a strong history of creating highly engaged teams, which ideally suits him to EnerMech’s entrepreneurial culture.”

EnerMech founder Doug Duguid returned to the CEO role in September on an interim basis after his initial replacement, John Guy, stood down from the role for personal family reasons.

Mr Duguid, who will leave the business following a planned transition period, said: “Chris Brown was the stand-out candidate to take on the role of CEO and to drive our business on to the next level of international growth.

“He shares our company culture, which is centred on entrepreneurship and on putting the client central to all we do, and I am confident EnerMech will thrive under his leadership and realise its potential as a global services provider to the energy and infrastructure sectors.”

Mr Brown’s appointment is effective from 1 January.