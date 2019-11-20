Main Menu

Double hire

Employment specialists join Weightmans team in Glasgow

| November 20, 2019

UK law firm Weightmans has appointed two specialists to lead the employment, pensions and immigration department in Glasgow.

Partner Ingrid McGhee and associate Steven Harte join from LexLeyton.

Ms McGhee has experience in the provision of legal services and was a partner at LexLeyton, responsible for establishing the firm’s multi-national practice north of the border.

Mr Harte is an experienced employment law specialist. He provides advice on all aspects of employment law.

