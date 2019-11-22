Duke of York ‘quits Pitch@Palace role’ – reports

Mounting pressure on Royal

By a Daily Business reporter |

Trouble at Palace: The duke’s problems are mounting

The Duke of York is believed to have resigned from his role with his flagship business project Pitch@Palace after a series of companies withdrew their support.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he has succumbed to pressure to step down from the start-up initiative he established in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the Duke’s heavily-criticised television interview on his friendship with the late convicted sex offender.

Sponsors such as KPMG, Standard Chartered and Inmarsat, a British satellite telecommunications company, have all pulled out of the Pitch project.

The Prince is also understood to have cancelled a planned trip to the Middle East this weekend on Pitch duty following pressure from his family.

His private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, who has worked for the duke since 2012, has been switched into a new role as chief executive of Pitch.

On Wednesday, he announced he was stepping down from his royal duties for the “foreseeable future”.