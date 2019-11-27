Main Menu

New business manager

Donald reunites with Docherty at Core-Asset

| November 27, 2019

Chris Donald has joined Edinburgh-based recruitment firm Core-Asset Consulting as a senior business manager from a similar role at Change Recruitment.

The move will see Mr Donald, pictured, reunited with John Docherty, associate director accounting and finance, who first hired him at Change.

Mr Donald’s remit will see him overseeing moves from qualified accountants through to manager level, progressing to more senior appointments in new sectors.

Core-Asset, which made a loss in the year to June 2018, is due to post record profits for the last financial year after a round of cost-cutting.

