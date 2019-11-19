Direct Flooring adds space and jobs in Scots expansion move

Retailer's growth

More floorspace: Derek Weir and John Semple

Scotland’s largest independent floor coverings retailer, Direct Flooring, has acquired premises in Perth and Glasgow, increasing the firm’s retail space by 20,000 sq ft and its headcount by 10%.

The business will move from its highest performing rented retail unit on Glasgow’s London Road to larger premises opposite.

The new Perth unit, Direct Flooring’s first in Perthshire, is currently under construction and will open to customers in Spring 2020.

A portion of both new properties will be leased to other retailers, providing an additional revenue stream for the business.

Founded 20 years ago by brothers John and Scott Semple, Direct Flooring, the business currently operates 12 trading units across Scotland and an online store.

Following the move, the family-run firm expects its turnover to grow by 25% to £4m over the next three years.

The growing demand for the business’s products is partly due to consumers increasingly using social media website Pinterest. Some 72% of its members use the online platform to design and create their own interior design looks before buying products in shops.

John Semple, director of Direct Flooring, said: “Customers are coming to us with images of their dream home that they’ve created on websites like Pinterest.

“Having a physical presence on Scottish high streets, where customers can visit us and turn their online designs into a reality, is extremely important.

“The site in Glasgow will upgrade and secure the location of our highest performing retail unit and the Perth store will let us expand into a brand new area of Scotland.”

Bank of Scotland has provided a £1.5 million package of support.

Derek Weir, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Ecommerce is now a crucial consideration for the majority of retailers, but it’s encouraging to see Direct Flooring continue to place equal importance on the experience it gives customer in-store.”