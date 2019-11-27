Criton unveils first advisory board of visitor specialists

New team

Criton advisory board

Travel tech firm Criton has formed an advisory board made up of hospitality and travel technology specialists as the business looks to expand.

Criton CEO Julie Grieve said she has set ambitious targets for 2020 and sees the new team as a source of experience across the industry.

The new board comprises: Peter Lederer, former chairman of Gleneagles Hotel and VisitScotland; Diana Easley Montador, former Microsoft executive; David Turnbull, co-founder of SnapShot and founding partner of TechTalk.Travel; Jill Chalmers, managing director of Glenapp Castle; Richard Lewis, a serial NxD and ex VP of Secureworks; Andrew Williams, ex-Kotikan and FanDuel; and Iain Mackay, CTO of All-Hotels.com.

Ms Grieve said: “Criton specialises in developing innovative technology for the hospitality sector and I’m delighted to have secured such a diverse and experienced group of experts to join me on our first advisory board.

“I am very much looking forward to gaining the benefit of their experience. We have ambitious growth targets for 2020 and their appointment will further strengthen our ability to remain at the forefront of everything we offer.”

Criton enables resorts and groups of hotels and serviced apartments to future-proof their business and take the guest experience to the next level with a mobile app.