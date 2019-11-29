Corstorphine leaves Skyscanner for new challenge

Tech pioneer moves on

Shane Corstorphine: ‘fond memories’

One of Scotland’s start-up pioneers, Shane Corstorphine, has left the travel search engine Skyscanner for a new, undisclosed challenge.

He joined the Edinburgh tech company as chief financial officer in 2012 and was instrumental in its rapid development into one of the country’s modern unicorns – a company worth $1 billion.

Mr Corstorphine a key figure in securing multiple investment rounds, including the first investment into a European businesss by California-based Sequoia Capital. He became senior vice president of all regional marketing, taking Skyscanner into more than 50 markets, each with at least 1m users.

He is a qualified accountant who taught himself HTML and has been an adviser to online startups for more than 15 years. In July he joined the online retailer Houseology Design as chairman.

He disclosed his departure from Skyscanner in a LinkedIn post, hinting at a new proposition following a period of gardening. He said he would be “taking a year or so off to work on my garden and spend time with my family”.

He reflected on the difficult early years at the company and the talented people he had worked with who had been a great support.

“It’s a series of chapters of my life that I’ll look back on with many fond memories. Things weren’t always straight forward as we scaled from c. 100 to c. 1,500 people but we held together and I feel incredibly proud of the business that we created,” he said.