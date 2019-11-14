Codebase brings latest technology to legal sector

Event for law firms

Home for tech: Codebase in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

Codebase, the UK’s largest tech incubator, is hosting an event aimed at introducing technological developments into the legal services sector.

The centre is bringing its LawTech Bridge programme to Edinburgh after a successful event in London.

CodeBase’s Chief Strategy Officer and LawTech Bridge lead Steven Drost said: “LawTech Bridge breaks down the barriers between law firms and startups and provides a forum to discuss the technological advances and innovation that are needed to future proof law and Scotland’s economy.”

The event, supported by Barclays Ventures, takes place at CodeBase in Edinburgh on 27 November with keynote speaker Charlotta Cederqvist, head of business development at the Law Society for Scotland.

She joins a panel from Scotland’s startup and legal sectors including Miso.Legal CEO Pete Milligan, Rachel Coleman from Pinsent Masons and Amiqus CEO Callum Murray.

Chris Grant, LawTech director at Barclays Ventures, said: “We’ve already had some incredible speakers as LawTech Bridge has gone from strength to strength in London and we’re excited to now bring the initiative to Edinburgh.

“Overall, we can see that we are starting to build a community among lawyers and startups and helping to deliver real outcomes for both.”