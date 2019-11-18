Client activity drives Tayburn to boost digital team

Expansion at agency

Alex Dalton, Arnoldas Gatavynas, Katherine Parkinson and Sarah Watt

Digital agency Tayburn has unveiled three hires, as well as a key promotion.

Among the incomers are developer Arnoldas Gatavynas, digital marketing manager Sarah Watt and digital project manager, Katherine Parkinson who join the expanding team following the appointment of creative director Ricky Stevens in January. Alex Dalton is promoted to projects director.

The agency has strengthened its team and digital credentials to match increased activity both in the UK and internationally, with around one-third of the agency’s revenue now coming from international clients.

Joint managing director Malcolm Stewart said: “Our strategic hires align with our growth plans and also relate closely to our digital offering.”