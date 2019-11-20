Chung to head brand protection at SnapDragon

Counterfeit role

Brand protection specialist SnapDragon Monitoring has topped a year of business expansion and recruitment with the appointment of new head of brand protection, Paul Chung.

He joins the online brand monitoring company along with no fewer than 21 other hires in the last 12 months.

Mr Chung brings with him five years experience as a brand protection specialist, having worked with some of the industry’s top providers and many household brands. His new position will see him investigating prolific, infringing sellers and driving clients’ business growth.

Rachel Jones, founder and CEO of SnapDragon Monitoring, said: “Paul brings real expertise to the brand protection team.

“His experience in combatting IP infringements of major brands will be invaluable as he works with our client base to protect their online sales. And he joins us at an exciting time of growth for SnapDragon.”

Mr Chung said: “I’m thrilled to be joining SnapDragon’s dynamic team of multilingual brand protection specialists at this time of expansion, and I look forward collectively to putting a huge dent in the number of counterfeit goods for sale on online marketplaces.