Changeworks urges Scots firms to help cut waste

Challenge launched

Angela Dolan, Peter Simon and Forbes Connor of Changeworks Recycling

Waste management firm, Changeworks Recycling, is encouraging Scottish businesses to join its Change Waste Challenge to eradicate three million kilos of waste by 2022.

The company has recycled more than 7,000 tonnes of waste material in the past 12 months from 3,000 client sites in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The challenge supports the Scottish Government’s mission to recycle 70% of all Scotland’s waste by 2025.

The #ChangeWasteChallenge campaign is geared towards changing behaviours and perceptions about waste, particularly with regard to food, to enable businesses to better understand its true impact and encourage more effective recycling.

Global investment manager Franklin Templeton is the first company to sign up to the Challenge. Paul Collins, a senior vice president, said: “By engaging with and educating our employees about the true impact of waste and encouraging recycling, we believe we can make a difference in helping change behaviours about waste.”

Forbes Connor, managing director of Changeworks Recycling, added: “We are calling on our client base and other businesses in Glasgow and Edinburgh to join us on our mission to eradicate more waste and protect our planet.

“We all have a responsibility and we can all do more, so sign up to our #ChangeWasteChallenge and help us eradicate waste, recycle more and protect our planet.”