Centrica and NCP to launch electric vehicle ‘charge parks’

Electric vehicle charging points will become a familiar sight in car parks

Energy supplier Centrica and car park operator NCP are trialling ‘while you wait’ electrical vehicle charging.

A first ‘charge park’ will launch in January and is designed to incorporate leisure activities – such as gyms and cafes – around charging points so that drivers are active while their cars are on charge.

Andreas Atkins, head of electric vehicle strategy for Centrica Innovations, said: “One of the big barriers we need to overcome in terms of adoption is how professional drivers can make time in their day to charge.

“While there has been a great deal of research in to how to make charging faster, little has been done to enhance convenience, so that charging can fit comfortably in to our busy lives.”

Jonathan Scott, CEO at NCP, which manages about 500 sites and has more than 150,000 parking spaces, said: “Mechanisms such as the congestion charge and Ultra Low Emissions zones are drivers for the adoption of electric fleets. We are investing to grow the number of our sites offering EV charging, but we want to do so in a way that’s fit for purpose for all of our customers.”

Centrica is a member of EV100, a global initiative by the Climate Group that brings together companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

As the owner of the third largest commercial fleet in the UK, Centrica has committed to electrify its 12,500-strong fleet of vehicles by 2030, having already racked up over one million electric miles over the last five years.