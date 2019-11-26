Main Menu

Firm expanding

Cathcart marks milestone with move to city centre

| November 26, 2019
Sam Watson and Gordon Kaye

Sam Wason and Gordon Kaye

Recruitment firm Cathcart Associates is close to announcing a new office in central Edinburgh which will house its expanding team.

The company, which specialises in IT, is marking 10 years in business by taking 5,000 sq ft of grade A space. The location is yet to be disclosed.

It will house the 40-strong workforce and support its plans for further expansion across the UK and Europe.

Co-founders Gordon Kaye and Sam Wason built the business from a team of two based in an attic room to a global team of 60 and an annual turnover of £7 million, supplying some of the country’s top tech companies with the next generation of digital talent.

The company now has offices in Manchester and Bangkok.

Co-founder Gordon Kaye says: “We have always been ambitious in our growth expectations and capitalised on opportunities as they arose.”

Enterprise, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jan Mumme of Carbogenics

Coffee cup recycler Carbogenics set for production

Jan Mumme: major milestone A university spinout company, which has developed an environmental benefit fromRead More

New chapter for Story as Blantyre head office opens

John MacArthur: time was right Civil engineering and plant supply company Story Contracting has openedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.