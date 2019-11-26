Cathcart marks milestone with move to city centre

Firm expanding

Sam Wason and Gordon Kaye

Recruitment firm Cathcart Associates is close to announcing a new office in central Edinburgh which will house its expanding team.

The company, which specialises in IT, is marking 10 years in business by taking 5,000 sq ft of grade A space. The location is yet to be disclosed.

It will house the 40-strong workforce and support its plans for further expansion across the UK and Europe.

Co-founders Gordon Kaye and Sam Wason built the business from a team of two based in an attic room to a global team of 60 and an annual turnover of £7 million, supplying some of the country’s top tech companies with the next generation of digital talent.

The company now has offices in Manchester and Bangkok.

Co-founder Gordon Kaye says: “We have always been ambitious in our growth expectations and capitalised on opportunities as they arose.”