Cala unveils housing plan in shadow of Forth bridges

Homes plan

Land for development (pic: Terry Murden)

Cala has acquired two-thirds of a 90 acre site earmarked for homes, commercial space and a primary school close to the bridges at South Queensferry.

The site off Builyeon Road received a minded to grant planning permission in principle (PPiP) in March 2016.

As lead developer, Cala is proposing around 700 homes, 25% of which will be affordable housing.

The developer is working to submit a detailed masterplan and subsequent planning applications next year following further investigatory works and dialogue with key stakeholders including the local community – with a long-term view to start work on site in 2021.

Craig Lynes, Land Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “This location is already earmarked as a major contributing site to help ease the housing shortfall throughout the market in and around Edinburgh.

“We want to ensure we bring a new community forward in a responsible way working with stakeholders including people living nearby.”