Main Menu

Homes plan

Cala unveils housing plan in shadow of Forth bridges

| November 20, 2019
Forth Bridge

Land for development (pic: Terry Murden)

Cala has acquired two-thirds of a 90 acre site earmarked for homes, commercial space and a primary school close to the bridges at South Queensferry.

The site off Builyeon Road received a minded to grant planning permission in principle (PPiP) in March 2016.

As lead developer, Cala is proposing around 700 homes, 25% of which will be affordable housing.

The developer is working to submit a detailed masterplan and subsequent planning applications next year following further investigatory works and dialogue with key stakeholders including the local community – with a long-term view to start work on site in 2021. 

Craig Lynes, Land Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “This location is already earmarked as a major contributing site to help ease the housing shortfall throughout the market in and around Edinburgh.

“We want to ensure we bring a new community forward in a responsible way working with stakeholders including people living nearby.”

Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Newton Lettings tightens Glasgow grip with Kite deal

Riccardo Giovanacci: ‘smart move’ Newton Lettings has acquired Kite Lettings, a three-year-old Glasgow business withRead More

Aberdein Considine sale

Sales rise defies home owners fears over Brexit

Home sales continue to increase An increasing number of Scots fear their property will decreaseRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.