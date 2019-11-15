Main Menu

Family law

Burke leaves Brodies for expanding Aberdein Considine

| November 15, 2019
Leonie Burke

One of Scotland’s senior divorce and family lawyers has left Brodies to join Aberdein Considine’s expanding Edinburgh office.

Leonie Burke – a family law practitioner for almost 20 years – is appointed a partner. She is accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as both a Family Law Specialist and as a Family Law Mediator. She is recommended by both Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500.

With 19 offices and a headcount of just under 500, the firm is now one of the country’s largest private client firms and following a number of acquisitions has been heavily focused on expanding its legal teams and specialisms. 

Managing partner Jacqueline Law, said Ms Burke’s appointment was a significant milestone for the firm’s Edinburgh operation.

Ruth Aberdein, head of family law at Aberdein Considine, added: “This is a growing area for the firm and Leonie’s addition to the team will be critical in helping us to continue providing the counsel and advice our clients expect.”

