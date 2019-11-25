Brightwater brings Henley on to advisory board

Making a splash

Retail water supplier Brightwater has appointed Spotless Commercial Cleaning’s commercial director Carron Henley to its advisory board.

After a 13 year spell with Standard Life Bank, Ms Henley joined Spotless in 2012 in a HR and finance role.

Her appointment coincides with three staff hires at its Musselburgh headquarters. James Paterson has been recruited as credit controller, Sasha Kenny as a contracts administrator and Eryn Irving as support executive in water operations.

Managing director Rich Rankin said: “Carron’s appointment along with the three new recruits to our head office team are part of our continued investment in customer service.”