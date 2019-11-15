BrewDog raising funds to build distillery in US

Crowfund plan

James Watt: ‘We’re growing faster than ever’

BrewDog has launched a third US round of its Equity for Punks and will use the funds raised to help build a distillery in Ohio.

It has attracted 120,000 investors globally so far and it wants to increase the 13,000 Americans on the register to 100,000.

The firm plans to build a “small” distillery at its US brewery in Columbus, and “quadruple production” compared to 2018.

BrewDog currently only produces spirits at a distillery based inside its flagship Ellon brewery in northeast Scotland.

It also intends to expand its DogHouse craft beer hotel in Columbus and plans to build a west coast outpost in California to expand distribution.

“The community we’ve built in the US in just three years is more than we could have dreamed,” said BrewDog co-founder James Watt. “It is because of our people that we’re growing faster than ever, and we refuse to sacrifice anything to maintain that growth.

“Our Equity Punks have helped us achieve unbelievable accomplishments, and we’re giving them more of what they want by investing in the elements of our business that they value most: beer, experiences and community. We are looking forward to their support in helping us achieve our most massive growth goals yet.”

US shares in BrewDog will be sold online individually at $60 or at investment levels until May 2020.