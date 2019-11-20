Breakfast demand serves up sales growth at Mitchells & Butlers

Food revenue rises

Sheep Heid Inn at Duddingston is one the group’s pubs and restaurants

A growing appetite for pub breakfasts and an increasing desire to eat healthier food helped push like-for-like sales up by 3.5% at Mitchells & Butlers.

The managed pubs and restaurants operator said consumers wanted high quality food made using superior ingredients and sourcing, and were willing to pay a higher price for it.

Pre-tax profits rose 36.2% for the year ending 28 September 2019 to £177m.

Food sales were up by 3.4%, while drink sales climbed by 3.2%. Average spend per item on food rose 3.4%, while the average drink item spend was up 4.5%.

Mitchells & Butlers said that despite challenges like rising costs facing the restaurant industry, its pubs were doing well because people still wanted to eat out during social occasions, despite weak consumer confidence.