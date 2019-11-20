Aberdein Considine named UK law firm of the year

Mortgage Finance Gazette Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Myra Scott: ‘exciting period of growth’

Aberdein Considine has been named UK Law Firm of the Year at a major lender industry award ceremony in London.

The Mortgage Finance Gazette Awards celebrate the best of the British banking and financial services sector.

Aberdein Considine’s Lender Services Practice Group (LSPG) is a specialist provider of volume litigation support to global banking giants and picked up the legal prize ahead of several major English firms.

The judges – made up of a panel of industry experts – highlighted Aberdein Considine’s emergence as one of the leading legal suppliers in the sector over the past year.

Myra Scott, Partner-in-Charge of LSPG, said: “It has been an exciting period of growth at Aberdein Considine and we are delighted to be recognised with this award.

“We have acted for some of our lender clients for three decades now and we are extremely proud of the strong relationships we have cultivated with many in the industry.

“These relationships are built on trust, a mutual understanding of fairness and compliance and, ultimately, performance, which is what we put this award down to.”

The award comes just weeks after the international Legal 500 guide named Aberdein Considine as a ‘Top Tier’ firm in the field of Debt Recovery for the third consecutive year.

The guide, which has been published for over two decades, is highly regarded by lawyers and clients alike due to its independent research-based assessment of law firm and lawyer capabilities.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner at Aberdein Considine, added: “Rankings and tonight’s award bring deserved recognition for our Lender Services teams, who have worked tirelessly in recent years to take the strong relationships originally fostered in Scotland into new jurisdictions.

“We are fully committed to the lender market and volume services for the long-term, and see further opportunities for us to grow in this space in 2020.”

Aberdein Considine moved south in September 2016 after merging with Newcastle-based Wallers Solicitors.

The deal gave the firm its first foothold in the English and Welsh legal markets, which together with a strategic partnership with Wilson Nesbitt in Northern Ireland has laid the foundations for the expansion of its corporate conveyancing, litigation and debt & asset recovery services across the UK.

Since then, the firm has made a number of experienced Partner-level hires in England, including litigation specialist Thomas Lillie from Womble Bond Dickenson and former HL Interactive chief executive Matt Wightman.