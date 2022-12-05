Sigma creates 500 contact jobs for home workers

Service expands

Sigma currently employs more than 4,000 workers

Business outsourcing specialist Sigma Connected is creating 500 jobs in Scotland that will be offered to those working from home.

Sigma provides customer contact centre services to a range of businesses across the UK.

The new roles, which will cover contact centre agent, supervisor and management positions, will be mainly home based.

They will add to Sigma’s 4,000-strong workforce across the UK, which has already risen by 600 this year.

Mike Harfield, COO of Sigma Connected Group, said: “As part of our growth, new client wins, and success in various markets, I am delighted that we can once again expand our team after adding thousands of new jobs in the past 10 years.

“We work with businesses and industries across Scotland and for us, it’s not just about jobs or stop-gap roles, it’s about offering long-term careers where people flourish and have access to the best training, development and promotion opportunities.

“Our agents are supporting clients nationally and internationally. To be adding more employees is another sign of our sustained success and ability to win and retain clients in a number of sectors.

“These roles represent a great opportunity to work in the booming outsourcing industry where we feel we are really making a difference.”

The company was formed in 2011 and has been part of South Africa based Digicall Group since 2015.