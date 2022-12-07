Fans of Scottish gold help Hamilton & Inches shine

Record sales

Jeweller Hamilton & Inches reported record sales

High street jeweller Hamilton & Inches posted a sharp rise in profits and record sales in a year that saw a “staggering” level of interest in Scottish gold.

Victoria Houghton, CEO, said a level of normality returned to trading during the year to 26 March 2022 and the results of a £3 million investment programme in its showroom, marketing, branding and IT was bearing fruit.

“We continued to deliver on our future growth plan, with further investment seen across the business in new retail collections,” she said.

“We are proud to be the only fine jeweller in the world with rights to 22ct Scottish Gold, which has received a staggering influx in interest globally.

“Our handcrafted, bespoke Scottish Gold fine jewellery collection completely sold out and we look forward to the much-anticipated launch of our second collection next year.”

The company reported a pre-tax profit of £1,501,671 for the year to 26 March 2022, against £319,288 in the previous 12 months.

Revenue rose 67% to £11,238,109 from £6,737,521. Online sales more than doubled (up 110%).

It received government support of £33,872, against £448,783 in the previous year when the business was closed for long periods.

The company has also launched a Gold Luna Collection, made entirely from recycled 18ct yellow solid gold, which reflects a commitment to sustainable practices.

The highest paid director, believed to be Ms Houghton, was paid £152,141 (2021: £147, 906).