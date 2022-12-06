Satellite firm Mangata to create 575 jobs in Ayrshire

US investment

Mangata Networks, a US satellite-enabled cloud services company, is creating up to 575 jobs in Ayrshire after choosing Scotland for a manufacturing and research facility.

The engineering and operations hub will be based at the Prestwick International Aerospace Park and is one of the biggest single job creation projects into Scotland in recent years.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The fact that Mangata has chosen to base its new satellite manufacturing facility in Ayrshire is a huge boost for the region, for the space and manufacturing sectors, and for Scotland as a whole.

“As well as the substantial, high-skilled job opportunities, this will open up new pathways for the satellite manufacturing supply chain and help position Scotland as a leading centre for space and manufacturing innovation – while supporting the aims of our space strategy.”

Brian Holz, chief executive of Mangata Networks, a Phoenix-based organisation with operations in Denver, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Seoul, commented: “Scotland, Ayrshire, the local regions, and the UK have expressed a lot of confidence in our system and mission.

“We are very grateful to be able to locate Mangata’s core product development, satellite manufacturing, and network operations teams in a state-of-the-art facility in Prestwick.

“We will be using this facility to bring our satellite connectivity and intelligent Edge compute solutions to enterprises globally.

“As the business grows, Mangata’s network can scale to over 750 satellites. This factory will be a key enabler, allowing us to scale and deliver cost-effective space technology into markets that really need it.”

The hub is supported by an innovative funding and assistance package from public sector partners, totalling over £83.7 million from Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Government, UK Government and South Ayrshire Council.

This funding comprises £54.5m from Scottish Enterprise and £29.2m from the Ayrshire Growth Deal provided on commercial terms (i.e. not grant funding) that will see this funding repaid over the next 15 years.

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “This investment has the potential to be a real game-changer in helping unlock economic opportunities from the global commercial space sector.

“Mangata’s decision to locate this project in Ayrshire is a strong endorsement of our ability to support and nurture global industries of the future. Not only will it bring hundreds of new quality jobs for the people of Scotland, but it will be a catalyst for a new supply chain, opening up opportunities and partnerships both domestically and internationally.

“We look forward to working closely with Mangata to bring its state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility to fruition at Prestwick International Aerospace Park.”

The majority of the new jobs will be highly paid, highly skilled technical engineering positions in product development, designing and manufacturing satellites, and operating the system end-to-end. Construction will begin in early 2023 with manufacturing and operations teams set to move in from late 2024.

Prestwick is already home to Scotland’s largest and most established aerospace cluster, and, through the £80m investment from the Ayrshire Growth Deal, is now focused on taking advantage of the burgeoning global commercial space market to become the leading centre for aerospace and space in the UK.