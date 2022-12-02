Lawwell takes up chairman role on return to Celtic

Parkhead changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Guidance: Peter Lawwell

Former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is returning to the club as non-executive chairman just 18 months after leaving Parkhead.

The 63-year-old will replace the outgoing Ian Bankier on 1 January, 2023, reacquainting himself with the Scottish champions having previously served for nearly two decades prior to ‘retiring’.

“As a lifelong Celtic supporter it is a great privilege to be asked to take up the position of chairman, having already been part of our great club for nearly 18 years,” he said.

“These are exciting times for the club and I look forward to contributing to the wellbeing and success of the club.”

Dominic McKay took over from Lawwell for a brief spell before being replaced by Michael Nicholson.

“I will be offering my support and guidance to the board and executive management team to ensure that we continue to drive the club forward and protect and promote the interests of our supporters,” added Lawwell, who previously presided over an unprecedented run of success with Celtic landing nine-in-a-row league titles and a quadruple Treble.

After the news was released to the London Stock Exchange, majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said: “I am delighted that Peter has agreed to take up the position of chairman. He is the outstanding candidate.

“Peter is a man of the highest quality, someone who has served the club already with real commitment and expertise and his experience and knowledge of the club, as well as of the wider global football environment, will help continue to drive the club forward.

“He is perfectly placed to work with Michael Nicholson, Chris McKay (chief financial officer) and the board to ensure we continue to compete in Scottish and European football and to manage the challenges and opportunities in a European context.”

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “It is fantastic news for the club that Peter will be taking up the role of chairman.

“He was instrumental in bringing me to Celtic, I know the love he has for the club and I know that his wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable to us all as we move forward together.”

Lawwell’s son Mark is the club’s current head of first team scouting and recruitment.