Update:

Tax

Kozak heads latest hires at Chiene + Tait

| December 5, 2022

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait (C+T) has appointed Kasia Kozak as audit director from Johnston Carmichael where she led audits for boutique asset managers, private equity funds and other financial services sector clients.  

In her new role, she will take over from Euan Morrison as director of C+T’s audit department, enabling Mr Morrison to focus on his role as the firm’s head of charities. 

Lynette Anderson has also been recruited to take on a lead role in C+T’s payroll division. She joins from FNZ Global Technologies. Chantelle Martinez joins the employment tax compliance and advisory team in Glasgow.

