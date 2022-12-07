House prices fall | M&B ‘challenged’ | Moonpig warning

Markets: Live

7am: House prices fall

UK house prices dropped in November for the third consecutive month and at their fastest monthly rate since 2008.

Prices fell by 2.3% last month, compared to a 0.4% decline in October, according to the latest Halifax survey.

The annual rate slowed from 8.2% to 4.7%.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds – and following such extensive house price inflation over the last few years (+19% since March 2020) – this month’s fall reflects the worst of the market volatility over recent months.”

7am: Mitchells & Butlers

Pubs chain Mitchells & Butlers said recent sales have been encouraging, but the group flagged challenges arising from surging energy and labour costs, after posting a 53% jump in annual profit.

“The trading environment remains highly challenging, with cost inflation continuing to put pressure on margins and we are ever mindful of the pressures that the UK consumer is facing,” said chief executive Phil Urban.

In the 10 weeks since the end of its fiscal year on 24 September, M&B said sales rose 6.5% on a like-for-like basis from last year and 9.2% over the corresponding period in the pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019.

The owner of the Toby Carvery, Harvester and All Bar One brands said annual operating profit grew to £124m, while pre-tax profit came in at £8m, compared to a loss of £42m a year earlier.

7am: Moonpig

Online greetings card company Moonpig lowered its annual revenue forecast and reported lower first-half profit after a tough September and October in which its orders were hit by strikes at Royal Mail.

The company said it expects revenue for the year ending 30 April to be about £320m, down from its previous forecast of £350m.

7am: Quiz Clothing

Fashion chain Quiz Clothing returned to profit for the half year to the end of September but said cost of living pressures meant the near-term outlook is difficult to predict for many UK retailers.

Global markets

Stocks in London were expected to open higher after China announced a nationwide loosening of its strict zero-Covid measures.

The pound has recovered from record lows against the dollar and multi-month lows against the euro over recent weeks amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will tame its interest rate hikes.

The pound to dollar exchange rate has risen 10% since early October to $1.2243 yesterday, though it slipped to $1.2117 early today could weaken further if the Federal Reserve raises rates by more than 50 basis points at its next meeting on 14 December.

Wall Street was lower for the fourth session in a row, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending down 1%, the S&P 500 1.4% off, and the Nasdaq Composite down 2%.

Brent oil was trading at $79.42 a barrel early Wednesday, lower than $80.35 late Tuesday.