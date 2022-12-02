Historic buildings on sale as possible hotel

Properties marketed

The buildings in Blythswood Square have an interesting back story

Two historic buildings in Glasgow with links to a ladies club and an infamous crime are being marketed jointly possibly as a hotel.

Mackintosh House at 5 Blythswood Square and the neighbouring Madeleine Smith House at 6-7 Blythswood Square provide 22,000 sq ft of development potential.

Manchester-based Marshall CDP purchased the buildings in 2017 and secured planning consent for conversion to hotel use earlier this year. Real estate adviser CBRE is handling the sale.

Mackintosh House, over four levels, was the home of The Glasgow Society of Lady Artists at the end of the 19th century.

The first residential club in Scotland run by and for women, the group purchased the property in 1895 and installed a dining room, living room, bedrooms, studio space and a custom-designed gallery.

In 1908, Charles Rennie Mackintosh was commissioned by The Glasgow Society of Lady Artists to design a new entrance door and redecorate the hall and stairway.

Madeleine Smith House, also over four floors, is said to be haunted by the ghost of Madeleine Smith, an infamous 19th century socialite who once lived there and who went on trial in 1857 accused of murdering her secret lover.

Hannah Lowe from CBRE Scotland, said: “These iconic buildings are located in a highly popular area of the city which is benefitting from significant surrounding development.

“The sale is a major opportunity for a developer to acquire rarely available buildings both of huge historical importance. We expect to see substantial demand, likely from hotel operators and residential and office developers now the buildings are available for sale.”