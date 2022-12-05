Healthcare firm Emblation buys US distributor

Seven figure deal

Founders: Eamon McErlean and Gary Beale

Microwave healthcare company Emblation has acquired US distributor Saorsa Inc in a seven-figure deal.

Saorsa, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is led by its founders, Chris McNamara and Pete Turnbull. The pair first met Gary Beale, co-founder of Edinburgh-based Emblation, to spearhead the launch of its Swift Microwave Therapy technology in Canada.

Swift provides podiatrists and dermatologists with a procedure for treating soft tissue lesions. The treatment works by delivering a highly controlled dose of energy into the tissue, creating heat which stimulates an immune response. This delivers highly effective outcomes for stubborn skin lesions, such as warts and verrucae.

Saorsa has been the exclusive supplier of Swift in the US, rolling out more than 400 devices, with more than 1,000 practitioners trained in its use and more than 50,000 treatments carried out on skin lesions.

Following the acquisition, it is now expected to deliver even greater growth and is already recruiting staff to triple the number of Swift devices in use across the US in the next three years.

Mr Beale said: “This is a huge step towards us achieving both our commercial and clinical goals over the next four years.

“The US is the largest global healthcare market and from an Emblation perspective, represents a major area for growth.

“The scale and potential impact of this one acquisition is massive for us. It is an exciting time for everyone in the firm, and I’m delighted we will now be integrating such an enthusiastic and energetic team to the Emblation global family.”

Chris MacNamara, co-founder of Saorsa, added: “We are excited and energised to be officially joining the Emblation group. This acquisition was an important step for both companies to achieve our long-term ambition to establish Swift as the market leader in microwave-based applications for the treatment of skin lesions.”

The creation of Emblation Inc in the US, follows the establishment earlier this year of Emblation GmbH in Germany and brings a third global business under the Emblation corporate umbrella.

Emblation founders Mr Beale and Eamon McErlean met during post-graduate studies at the University in Edinburgh.