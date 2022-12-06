Flynn and Black to lead SNP at Westminster

New team

Stephen Flynn: was rumoured to have planned a ‘coup’ against Blackford

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, has been elected the SNP Westminster Leader, supported by Mhairi Black as his deputy.

Mr Flynn replaces Ian Blackford who announced last week that he would not seek re-election at today’s AGM after five years in the role. Ms Black succeeds Kirsten Oswald.

The new pairing will represent the 44-strong bloc of SNP MPs at Westminster and Mr Flynn will be thrust into his first battle with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at PMQs on Wednesday.

Mr Flynn’s appointment comes just two weeks after he denied rumours that he would contest the leadership, following speculation in news articles he was “mounting a coup” against Mr Blackford.

He made his top priority “Scotland’s interests and our democratic right to decide our future in an independence referendum”.

On his election, he said: “Families across Scotland are paying a devastating price under Westminster control, with Brexit, austerity cuts and the Tory cost of living crisis hammering household budgets.

“SNP MPs will work harder than ever to hold the Tory government to account – and make the case that independence is the essential route to safety, fairness and prosperity for Scotland.

“I would like to thank Alison Thewliss and Stuart McDonald who are both hugely talented MPs and will continue to play a key role in our movement.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Ian Blackford MP and Kirsten Oswald MP, who have been a fantastic leadership team and will be welcome sources of advice as we move forward together.”

Mhairi Black MP added: “Westminster is failing Scotland. With the Tories and Labour Party both wedded to Brexit, austerity cuts and democracy denial, it’s clearer than ever that independence is the only way to escape the damage of Westminster control and get Scotland back on the path to prosperity.”