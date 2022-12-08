Council tells Aberdeen to fund building of new stadium

Dons blow

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Blow: Dave Cormack

Aberdeen Football Club has been told by the city’s council that it will have to fund its proposed new beachfront stadium.

The club is looking to relocate from Pittodrie to a net-zero community facility and owner Dave Cormack had been hopeful there would be financial support from the local authority.

However, a report from Aberdeen City Council’s commercial chief Craig Innes, which is due to be published next week, says its position on the new complex would be “dependent on the capital investment for the stadium being provided by Aberdeen Football Club.”

Estimates have put the construction of the new stadium, which would be located close to Pittodrie, around the £80m mark.

The beachfront development is set to include a new leisure centre, and the report will highlight concerns the two facilities could overlap.

The report said: “Should the decision be reached to develop the stadium, the accommodation requirements of the new leisure facility may be adjusted to take account of overlapping facilities and shared areas.

“This includes a decision on whether the stadium and leisure facility become a combined facility. In this respect the programme will be subject to review to reflect the revised scope of a combined stadium and leisure facility, should it proceed.

“The recommendation at this time is to ensure provision for the stadium to be considered should AFC progress with their funding options for the beach.”

Cormack turned his attentions to the beachfront location after abandoning plans to move to Kingsford on the outskirts of the city.

The club jointly funded an independent economic and social impact report of a net-zero community stadium at the beach, which stated that the city would see an economic uplift of at least £1 billion during the first 50 years of the capital investment should Aberdeen FC stay at the beach.