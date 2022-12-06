Baroness Mone takes leave of absence from Lords

PPE controversy

By a Daily Business reporter |

Baroness Michelle Mone denies the allegations

Conservative peer Baroness Michelle Mone will take a leave of absence from the House of Lords with immediate effect in order to challenge allegations over her links to a PPE contract.

The government is not expected to oppose a bid by Labour today to force the release of documents relating to the awarding of a £200m order to PPE Medpro.

Baroness Mone, who found initial success as the founder of the Ultimo lingerie business, has insisted that she has no relationship with PPE Medro.

It was granted contracts to make surgical gowns and masks during the COVID pandemic after Baroness Mone flagged the firm to ministers through a so-called “VIP lane” system.

She has since faced accusations of profiting from the business, but has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, with lawyers previously saying she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”

A spokesman for Baroness Mone said: “With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her.”

The leave of absence means Baroness Mone will not attend sittings of the House, vote on any proceedings and will not be able to claim any allowance.

A House of Lords spokesman said: “Baroness Mone has indicated she intends to request to take leave of absence from the House of Lords.

“Members request leave of absence by writing to the Clerk of the Parliaments. In doing so, they must confirm when they intend to return to the House.

“The Clerk will take a decision once he has received the formal request and after consulting with others as required.”

It is understood that Baroness Mone still has the Conservative whip.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The Tories are all out of excuses.

“Ministers must now set out clear timelines on when, where, and how this information will be released. They can’t keep taking the public for fools by refusing to come clean on what they knew about this dodgy deal.

“Rishi Sunak was too weak to remove the whip, and has left it to Baroness Mone to finally read the writing on the wall.”

The Guardian recently published documents showing that Baroness Mone appeared to have received millions originating from the profits of PPE Medro.

Mone has previously stated: “I completely refute these allegations. I was asked to help at a time of national emergency. I declared all necessary interests and have done nothing wrong. I will cooperate fully with any investigation.”

The former health secretary Matt Hancock has claimed Baroness Mone made “extraordinarily aggressive” lobbying efforts for a separate unnamed company and said she made “wild accusations” about the procurement process, intimating that the company was suffering unfairly.

In an extract from his diaries he wrote: “Was she threatening me? It certainly looked that way.”