ACS partners eBay in secondhand fashion market

Resale deal

ACS is promoting sustainability

Scottish resale and rental clothing company Advanced Clothing Solutions has agreed a partnership with eBay to expand the online marketplace’s second hand offering and help reduce waste in the fashion industry.

This follows new research from eBay, which reveals a growing ‘resale economy’ in the UK, as more cost-conscious and environmentally-minded consumers choose to buy and sell secondhand over new.

Almost nine in 10 (87%) UK adults surveyed said they have bought an item secondhand in the past 12 months, while more than six in 10 (63%) say they have sold a secondhand item.

eBay is reporting one secondhand fashion sale every second so far in 2022.

The partnership will help more brands and retailers to create and quickly scale resale offerings, while giving eBay UK’s 20 million plus customers more choice in second hand goods. The first retail partner to launch on ACS’ eBay Shop is Monsoon, with other high street names set to follow.

ACS cleans, sanitises and repairs second hand items, making them resale ready, as well as arranging the logistics of item listing and delivery. The eBay platform will connect its millions of shoppers worldwide with this stock.

The partnership aims to capitalise on the increasing shift to secondhand, which is being driven by the rising cost of living and greater concern for the fashion industry’s impact on the environment.

The new partnership aims to tackle some of these misconceptions in the secondhand market, with strict quality controls, the latest technology in sanitisation and high standards of repair helping to improve trust among shoppers and nudge more shoppers to choose preloved.

Commenting on the research Murray Lambell, UK Vice President of eBay, said: “Our economy and our environment are in need of urgent repair.

“If we want our businesses to be here in 20 or 100 years’ time, we need to move away from our fixation on overconsumption and instead mark ourselves on circularity. There is huge commercial value in backing the resale economy and the retailers that are first to make the change and invest, will benefit the most in the long run.”

Lucy Peacock, Head of Preloved at eBay UK, said: “Across the fashion industry we know there is a greater need to build a sustainable future. Since 1995, eBay has extended the life cycle of products, whether through consumer to consumer reselling or our Imperfects hub, so it’s fantastic to partner with ACS, who are at the forefront of enabling the circular fashion economy.

“Pairing eBay’s reach among conscious customers, with ACS’ expertise in garment repair, resale and recycling will help reduce waste in the fashion industry and showcase a kinder way to shop that benefits both people’s wallets and the planet.”

Andrew Rough, chief executive at ACS Clothing said: “The surge in second-hand clothing sales is undoubtedly a reaction to the growing consumer conscience of sustainability in fashion as well as the increasing cost of living and the pressure this places on spending.

“eBay is famous for its vast offering of preloved clothing, and this scalable resale partnership with ACS will enable them to develop this further.

“This partnership with eBay is not only important news for the development of circular fashion, we process over six million items at our 200,000 sq ft fashion hub each year, but it is a stepping stone for ACS as this will enable us to open our first brand approved shop front.”