Wylie and Craig rise to senior positions at Cala

Moving up: Jennifer Wylie and Gordon Craig

UK homebuilder Cala Homes, has promoted two senior leaders, cementing its commitment to developing and retaining talent.

Jennifer Wylie, previously general counsel and a key member of the group’s management and group boards, will head up Cala in Scotland as regional chair, while Gordon Craig, formerly finance director for Cala Homes (West), leads the West of Scotland region as managing director.

Ms Wylie will oversee all three of Cala’s regional operating businesses in Scotland – East, West and North – as they progress 36 live developments and a strong bank of future sites across Scotland that will provide 1,250 homes per annum by 2025.

She said: “Cala’s heritage lies in Scotland, and we are incredibly proud of our achievements here, so it is a true privilege to be taking up the position of regional chair to support the three Scottish businesses.

“My focus will be on developing the great talent within our 620-strong team and supporting them as we navigate the challenges we face in the coming months. Increasing diversity across Cala in Scotland is particularly important to me, as is championing inclusion and diversity within our sector overall.”

Mr Craig joined the company in 2012 following a career at PWC, taking on the role of finance director for Cala Homes (West) in 2014.

He will lead the West of Scotland business following the retirement of Jim McIntyre, with 12 live developments and future sites that will provide 425 homes per year by 2025.

Mr Craig said: “I am ready to embrace the challenges presented by the current climate.

“Following the recent relocation of our West HQ to the city’s McLellan Works building on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow and the surrounding area will be a real focus now and into the future as we seek to source more land in and around the city, building our existing portfolio and supporting our wider plans.”