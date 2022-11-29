Wood turnaround ‘progressing’ | EasyJet cuts loss

Markets: Live

7am: Wood Group

Wood Group CEO Ken Gilmartin will outline the energy services group’s refreshed strategy today in a message to investors that the turnaround is progressing well.

This has been accelerated by the sale of Built Environment Consulting and helped by the work done to focus the Group on lower risk, reimbursable work.

“We have addressed legacy issues and our strong balance sheet will allow us to deal with the defined schedule of resulting cash outflows,” he said alongside a trading update.

“Our strategy will deliver returns for our shareholders and today we have set out new financial targets, including to grow EBITDA by mid to high single digit CAGR over the medium term, with momentum building over time as our strategy delivers.

“Most importantly, based on the highly cash generative nature of our underlying businesses, we expect positive free cash flow (after the impact of legacy cash outflows) from 2024 onwards.”

Trading in the first ten months of the year was in line with the board’s expectations and its confirms its full year guidance.

It expects revenue to be between $5.2 billion and $5.5bn, and adjusted EBITDA to be broadly around the middle of its guidance range of $370m and $400m.

This is after the negative impact from recent exchange rate movements, which has had a c.$200m revenue and c.$10m EBITDA impact.

7am: EasyJet

The airline said its headline loss before tax for the year to the end of September fell to £178 million (2021: £1.136 billion) which includes a £64m loss from balance sheet revaluations.

Despite headwinds, it said it has delivered a significantly improved performance with headline EBIT profit of £3 million (2021: £1,036 million loss) which includes incremental disruption costs of £78 million compared to FY19.

Operational performance in Q4 was better than Q4 2019, with fewer on the day cancellations .

Johan Lundgren said: “Over the next year, we are targeting customer growth and are well placed to drive returns and margins while maintaining a rigorous focus on cost. With one of the strongest balance sheets in European aviation, we are ready to take opportunities as they present themselves.

“We have a clear strategy to drive returns for our shareholders and have significant confidence in our plan today and that it will deliver going forward.”

Global markets

Asian shares rallied early today as Beijing’s latest move to support developers boosted the property sector and rumours swirled that recent public unrest might prompt an earlier loosening in COVID-19 restrictions (Reuters).

The yuan rallied and Chinese blue chips jumped almost 3%, in the largest one-day rally in a month and a marked reversal of Monday’s steep falls. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 3.9%.

The sudden bout of optimism on China combined with talk of possible output cuts by OPEC+ to help oil prices rally. Brent climbed $1.64 to $88.83.