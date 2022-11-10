Wavegarden rebrands as Lost Shore Surf Resort

Centre renamed

Wavegarden Scotland, the country’s first inland surfing destination, has been rebranded Lost Shore Surf Resort.

The £55 million development within a 60-acre park at Ratho, near Edinburgh is expected to open in summer 2024, creating up to 130 jobs once open, generating up to £11m for the local economy and attracting more than 180,000 visitors a year.

The development will use wave generation technology called the Wavegarden Cove, developed by Wavegarden in the Basque Country.

As well as attracting leisure users it is expected to become a key training centre and host venue for high profile competitions.

Andy Hadden, founder of developer Tartan Leisure, said: “We wanted a name that truly encapsulates everything that our leisure destination will represent – family, wellness and adventure.

“Lost Shore Surf Resort will for the first time give Scottish surfers, of all abilities, the opportunity to either dip their toe in the sport or train in Scotland all year round to improve their chances of competing at major events, including the Olympics.

“For those not yet ready to try the incredible sport, there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy, including dining options and free access to a number of walking trails. All of which are under construction and making progress.

“There has been extensive preparatory work going on behind the scenes with financial backers and with our design team and partners to ensure that this new facility will be a world-class leisure destination.

“We cannot wait to welcome visitors to Lost Shore Surf Resort, our extraordinary leisure and staycation attraction.”