Virgin Money | Compass | China Covid concerns

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Virgin Money

Virgin Money posted a near-standstill underlying profit of £789m, just 1% lower on last year’s £801m, with a £131m impairment charge in 2021.

The board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 7.5p (2021:1p).

The Glasgow and Newcastle focused bank has announced a £50m share buyback extension to the £75m it announced in June.

… more follows

7am: Compass

Catering group Compass said continuing operational complexities and inflationary pressures among clients are driving increased outsourcing, in resulting growth opportunities.

Underlying operating profit at the catering firm increased by 88% on a constant-currency basis to £1.59 billion. Statutory operating profit was £1.5bn (2021: £545m), an increase of 175% reflecting the higher revenue and margin recovery.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 22.1p which, including the interim dividend of 9.4p, gives a total dividend for 2022 of 31.5p.

It expects underlying operating profit growth to be above 20% on a constant-currency basis, to be delivered through organic revenue growth of around 15%, weighted towards the first half of the year.

Global markets

Reports of new Covid-19 fatalities in China are expected to be a further concern that the government could make a U-turn on its decision to ease the strict Covid zero rules.

The Hang Seng fell more than 2% today, after a more than 26% rebound in the first two weeks of November.

Wall Street closes on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US. Equity markets will re-open for a half-day on Friday. Trading volumes are expected to be low as a result.

The FTSE 100 index ended 38.98 points, 0.5%, higher at 7,385.52 on Friday and was expected open lower.

The pound was quoted at $1.1827, down from $1.1929 late Friday.