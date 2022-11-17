Tax bands frozen | pensions up | windfall tax extended

Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt: no easy answers

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today announced a package of business rates support to ease rising costs and confirmed the biggest ever rise in the state pension.

He pumped billions into the NHS and social care, and announced a record increase in the national living wage to help the low paid.

Mr Hunt said he would stick to the triple lock for pensions will mean the state pension rising by 10.1% in the new year.

In order to pay for his support measures and prepare the country for growth he froze a range of income tax and inheritance tax allowances and hiked the windfall tax on energy companies that will raise £25bn.

Income tax bands in England and Northern Ireland will remain in place until 2028 and tax at 45p will now be paid when earnings hit £125,140 rather than £150,000.

“Those earning £150,000 or more will pay just over £1,200 more a year,” he said.

As tax band powers are devolved these will not apply in Scotland unless the interim Finance Secretary John Swinney takes similar action.

Under the plans announced for England and Wales, the average family is likely to be more than £800 a year worse off. Liz Truss’s plan to underwrite all energy bills for two years will end after just six months and be replaced with targeted, cheaper, assistance aimed at those least able to pay.

Mr Hunt halved the capital gains tax annual exempt amount from its current level of £12,300 to £6,000 from April next year. He also announced a further future cut, halving it again from April 2023/24 to £3,000.

In a parallel move, he halved the dividend allowance to £1,000 next tax year and just £500 the year after.

Chris Springett, tax partner at wealth management and professional services firm Evelyn Partners, said: “This is a blow to investors who hold assets outside of ISAs and to retirees who rely on dividend income to supplement their pensions.”

David Alexander, chief executive of lettings agent DJ Alexander Scotland, said: “The expected reduction in exemption rates for capital gains tax (CGT) has been confirmed and for landlords, property investors, and second homeowners there is now an increasing disincentive to invest in housing.”

The national living wage will rise to £10.42 per hour, benefiting two million low paid workers.

The NHS and social care budget is increased by £8bn and Mr Hunt said the government would invest £2.3 billion into education, also devolved powers.

The Northern Powerhouse rail, the HS2 and the East West Rail will all go ahead as planned.

Business rates help

The Chancellor announced a £13.6bn package of support for business rates payers in England. To protect businesses from rising inflation the multiplier will be frozen in 2023-24 while relief for 230,000 businesses in retail, hospitality and leisure sectors was also increased from 50% to 75% next year.

To help businesses adjust to the revaluation of their properties, which takes effect from April 2023, the Chancellor announced a £1.6 billion Transitional Relief scheme to cap bill increases for those who will see higher bills. This limits bill increases for the smallest properties to 5%.

For a restaurant chain with 400 restaurants with a rateable value of £45,000 each, it means support worth around £2.7 million over the next five years.

A typical small shop with a rateable value increasing from £20,000 in 2017 to £21,500 in 2023 will receive Retail Hospitality and Leisure (RHL) relief worth around £8,000 (subject to the £110k cash cap per business).

A typical pub with a rateable value decreasing from £31,900 in 2017 to £27,600 in 2023 will receive RHL relief worth over £10,300 (subject to the £110,000 cash cap per business).

The stamp duty cuts in England, announced in the mini-budget, will remain in place, but only until 31 March 2025.

Windfall tax

Mr Hunt confirmed that he will raise the energy profits levy – or windfall tax – from 25% to 35%.

“I have no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices,” he said.

“But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses.”

He will introduce a temporary 45% levy on electricity generators. Together these taxes will raise £14bn next year.

It means oil and gas companies’ tax will increase from 65% to 75% of profits on UK operations extended from December 2025 to till March 2028.

The government will spend an extra £150bn on energy compared to pre-pandemic levels and will go ahead with the Sizewell B nuclear power plant.

As forecast, electric vehicles will not be exempt from vehicle excise duties from April 2025.

The Scottish Government will receive £1.5bn in Barnett Consequentials. Wales will receive £1.2bn and Northern Ireland £650m.

UK in recession

The package was announced alongside a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility that the economy is already in recession and will shrink by 1.4% next year. Mr Hunt said taking ‘difficult decisions’ would mean a ‘shallower downturn’.

He said the government’s priorities were “stability, growth and public services” and his plan was to build a “high wage, high skilled” economy.

He said that the Office for Budget Responsibility had confirmed global factors are the primary cause of current inflation.

Most countries are dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, and this has been worsened by the energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine, he said.

“Anyone who says there are easy answers is not being straight with the British people,” he said.