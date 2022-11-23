Sturgeon ‘has no powers to hold referendum’

Court rulling

By a Daily Business reporter |

Protests are expected to follow the verdict

The Scottish government has lost its attempt to call an independence referendum without the UK government’s consent.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Holyrood does not have the power to bring forward legislation for a second poll.

President Lord Reed said the question of sovereignty was ‘reserved’ to the UK government.

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the UK and there is no route to appeal, meaning it is the end of the legal route for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who has called a vote for 19 October next year but has insisted she will only do so legally.

She would prefer the UK government granted powers to Holyrood, allowing it to take place, but successive Tory leaders have refused to do so.

More demonstrations by independence supporters are expected to take place following the court’s verdict.

Lord Reed rejected comparisons with Quebec’s efforts to hold a referendum.

Delivering the verdict at 9.45am, he said: “The court unanimously concludes that the proposed bill does relate to reserved matters,” he said. “The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

He added: “A lawfully-held referendum would have important political consequences relation to the Union and the United Kingdom Parliament.

“Its outcome would possess the authority, in a constitution and political culture founded upon democracy, of a democratic expression of the view of the Scottish electorate.

“It would either strengthen or weaken the democratic legitimacy of the Union and of the United Kingdom Parliament’s sovereignty over Scotland, depending on which view prevailed, and would either support or undermine the democratic credentials of the independence movement.

“It is therefore clear that the proposed bill has more than a loose or consequential connection with the reserved matters of the Union of Scotland and England, and the sovereignty of the United Kingdom Parliament.”

In October Lord Reed warned it would be “some months” before the judgment was handed down.

However, he said today that a decision had been reached much earlier than expected because the judges were unanimous and had prioritised the importance of the case.

The ruling means the Scottish Government’s top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, will not be able to clear the Bill for passage through the Scottish Parliament.

Struan Stevenson, CEO of pro-union business group SBUK, said: “Today’s decision from the Supreme Court is positive news for the Scottish economy because it signals to ministers at Holyrood that they are running out of options in their latest beleaguered referendum campaign.

“Pressing on now would be an utter distraction at a time when business needs government laser-focused on working with companies to create the conditions for growth, as well as working hard to sustain Scotland’s vital infrastructure and public services.”

… more follows