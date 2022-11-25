Update:

Business courtyard

Square Go gives young people a space for ideas

| November 25, 2022
Ready to go: Emma Soanes and Provost Mary Montague

A ‘start-up village’ has been launched to help young people get their business ideas off the ground.

Square Go provides pods made from recycled shipping containers built around a small courtyard in the grounds of YE Scotland’s facility in Rouken Glen Park, Glasgow.

YE Scotland sees it helping to embed an enterprise culture in a safe, collaborative space for those wanting explore their business ideas.

It is funded through East Renfrewshire Council’s Placed Best Investment fund and Provost Mary Montague welcomed Square Go’s first young entrepreneurs to their new pods.

The first Square Go ‘tenants’ include entrepreneurs Moth Hay, Jordan Robertson, Adam Boyd and Roisin Dooley Nealis, along with BLING Jewellery group, The Prince’s Trust Team Programme, St Paul’s High School’s enterprise trade fair and Kelvin College.

Emma Soanes, who has recently taken up her role as YE Scotland CEO said: “Our start-up village nurtures business ideas and supports young people to have a ‘Square Go’ at bringing ideas to life, whilst developing skills and achieving goals. Each pod is a hub of possibility, aiming to support the enterprise journey.”

Daily Business will publish an interview with Emma Soanes this weekend

