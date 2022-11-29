Sofant investors back breakthrough satellite tech

£4.2m investment

Sofant will bring its product to market next year

Antenna developer Sofant Technologies has secured £4.2 million from existing investors to complete its satellite communications system after signing its first contract in the defence sector.

Further backing for the Edinburgh company came from EMV Capital, Kelvin Capital, Scottish Enterprise, and the British Business Bank’s Future Fund.

Sofant is promising to revolutionise wireless communications systems using its combination of technology, antenna design, and machine-learning algorithms. It is due to launch the terminal next year,

As well as targeting the satellite communications and fifth-generation (5G) mobile telephone markets, the company has secured a contract with a Global Fortune 500 company to support the development of a next-generation tactical communications system.

David Wither, chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to have investors who understand the disruptive nature of Sofant’s technology.

“When Sofant closed the previous funding round we told our investors we would demonstrate our core technology, which occurred in June.”

The company has secured its first commercial deal with a leading defence contractor.

“The war in Ukraine has highlighted the critical importance of communications to national security,” said Mr Wither.