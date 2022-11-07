SNP criticised for cutting energy saving budget

Hypocrisy claim

Energy efficiency has been cut

Scottish Labour has today accused the SNP of “rank hypocrisy” for raiding energy efficiency budgets a year after Nicola Sturgeon promised to make Scotland a world-leader in the green revolution.

The SNP government is slashing almost £133 million from energy efficiency schemes, according to data released by Labour.

These schemes are designed to improve the efficiency of public buildings and help people insulate their homes, which will not only reduce emissions but drive down bills and help people stay warm.

Labour called these cuts “shameful” at a time when soaring energy bills are piling pressure on households, calling on the SNP to open up these schemes to boost take-up instead of clawing the money back.

Commenting, Scottish Labour Net Zero, Energy and Transport spokesperson Colin Smyth said: “A year ago Nicola Sturgeon promised to make Scotland a world-leader in the green revolution, but these empty promises are in tatters.

“Making these damaging cuts as COP27 gets underway lays bare the rank hypocrisy hiding behind this government’s environmental rhetoric, as well as their failure to use the powers they have to help with the cost of living crisis.

The SNP last month launched an energy advice agency. Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland (HEES), a virtual agency, will help consumers cut bills and will co-ordinate the delivery of investment programmes.

It was launched five years after the Scottish government promised a publicly-owned generator – and as the Welsh government unveiled its ownh plans to create a state-backed developer.