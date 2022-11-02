Scotland to face England at Hampden Park

September fixture

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Occasion: Steve Clarke

Scotland will take on England next year in a 150th anniversary match to mark the first meeting between the two sides in 1872.

Hampden Park will play host to the head-to-head on Tuesday, 12 September (7.45pm kick-off).

The original contest is recognised by FIFA as football’s first-ever international match, as 4,000 supporters packed into the West of Scotland Cricket Club in Glasgow to witness a 0-0 draw.

The fixture will be the first between the countries since a goalless draw last summer at Wembley at Euro 2020.

“This fixture is enshrined in history,” said Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

“I will be proud to lead our team out at Hampden as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of our national game.

“This next chapter of the oldest rivalry in football will be a special occasion for our players and fans, especially after the recent experience at Wembley during Euro 2020.”

Scottish FA President Rod Petrie said: “We look forward to welcoming England to Hampden Park to celebrate one of sport’s oldest rivalries as we mark 150 years of Scottish football.

“Everyone who enjoys Scottish football today – in any capacity – owes a debt of gratitude to the pioneers of international football, in whose footsteps we are fortunate to follow.

England boss Gareth Southgate added: “Any meeting with Scotland is always special.

“Ourselves and Scotland are the oldest of rivals and passions are sure to be high at Hampden, but this milestone is much bigger than our two nations as it’s also an opportunity to celebrate 150 years of international football.”