Royal Highland Show matches Hogmanay party

Rural research

The RHS is held over four days

The Royal Highland Show delivers a similar benefit to the Edinburgh economy as the capital’s Hogmanay celebrations, according to a new report.

Show organisers say its findings demonstrate that it is evolving into a similar global event.

Research found that “the economic contribution of the Show to Edinburgh is equivalent to that of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay”.

It assessed the agricultural event in directly comparable terms to the Edinburgh Festivals for the first time reveals that the RHS is worth £39.5 million each year.

Pre-Covid Hogmanay events added about £39.2 million to the capital’s output.

The RHS is held at Ingliston near the airport across four days in June and attracted 194,000 visitors this year. The research was commissioned by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and compiled by Bop Consulting.

It is likely that Hogmanay’s contribution will be lower this year as the event is scaled back and visitor numbers are affected by the cost of living.

The researchers included responses from more than 5,100 people who visited the RHS this year and found that the average visitor spends £147. Accommodation formed the largest part of visitor spending, following by food and drink on the site.

Mark Currie, the RHASS director of operations, said: “The economic impact and reach of the Royal Highland Show is significant, and this report demonstrates the importance of the show as one of Scotland’s largest and most well-attended events.

“Visitors and exhibitors come from far and wide to connect, be entertained, to sell and to buy, and it is widely acknowledged to be the best platform for rural Scottish businesses in the country.

“We are fortunate to have a loyal and engaged audience, and one that is only growing as the show evolves into a truly global event.

“This year more than 200,000 people from around the world tuned in to watch the Show online.”

The first show was held in 1822 on a site that is now home to the Scottish Parliament near the Palace of Holyroodhouse.