Ross confirms acquisition of Hallhill Developments

Deal done

Proud: Ken Ross (pic: Terry Murden)

Property developer Ken Ross has confirmed the acquisition of Hallhill Developments, the large mixed-use development at Dunbar, for an undisclosed sum.

The 400-acre project has been under development for more than two decades, delivering more than 1,500 homes, sports facilities and 56 acres of community woodland, as well as school provision and commercial and retail outlets.

It features the Dunbear, a five-metre sculpture created by Scottish artist, Andy Scott, who was responsible for the ‘Kelpies’,

Mr Ross, a director of Hallhill Developments, acquired the business from its two owners, as reported by Daily Business on Saturday.

Over the years Hallhill has grown and brought major economic benefits to Dunbar and East Lothian. An independent economic assessment identified that over 600 jobs have been created, 1,524 homes have been built or are under construction and over £30 million is being contributed to the local economy every year (Mackay Consulting 2018).

Since its inception, the population of Dunbar has increased from c. 8,500 to c. 14,400, facilitating the delivery of education, road infrastructure and sporting facilities for the town

Mr Ross said: “I am proud to have worked at Dunbar for many years and now look forward to continuing to deliver and complete the works started by the previous owners.

“Hallhill has proven to be highly successful, creating a location where people want to work, live and play. The development provides a superb range of homes, including affordable homes, excellent educational facilities, road infrastructure and sporting facilities.

“By increasing the population of Dunbar through new homes, we have been able to generate the vital investment required to deliver the facilities the community desires, ensuring their continued sustainability.

“I look forward to developing further at Hallhill, delivering a sustainable development that will address climate change and the needs of the community.”