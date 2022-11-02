Rodrygo is not just a joker. He helped Real Madrid survive Benzema’s injury and pushed Hazard

Advertorial Content |

Real Madrid reached mid-October without ever losing. The result is amazing, because at the start, the Ancelotti team immediately got into abnormally difficult conditions – the sharp sale of Casemiro and the injury of Karim Benzema forced the Italian to urgently experiment.

Against all odds, Madrid have come a long way at the top level, with 13 wins in 15 matches and their best start in 5 years.

Confident victories over Atlético and Barcelona are a serious bid for real greatness. Both matches Madrid won in the class.

Zidane and Ancelotti have always praised Rodrygo

Ancelotti even before the start of the season hinted at a possible evolution of the Brazilian.

«Rodrygo is a unique player. He can play in all positions in attack, Carlo assured. – He can come out on the right flank, or he can replace Vinicius on the left. His qualities allow you to play even in the place of Benzema. I like it a lot. He became a full-fledged player for solving any goals. Rodrygo will definitely become even more important in the new season. I hope this will be his best year.»

Rodrygo’s secret is his readiness to constantly adapt to changing conditions and adapt to any role. This was noted under Zidane, but after the loss of Benzema, there was a real chance to test the variability of the Brazilian. Spoiler alert: he did a great job.

«Zidane told me that one day I will be the best in the world. He liked that I was ready to give my all in every match. I didn’t play, but I knew that the coach believed in me» – Rodrygo himself recalled in January. Ancelotti spoke highly of me. I try to train and progress every day to deserve such compliments. I am very happy because of their words. Playing here is my dream. I know that I can achieve anything in the world if I give my all.»

Rodrygo does not replace Benzema directly. But it makes the team more variable

Rodrygo’s versatility is a key part of his playing success this season. This year, none of the players under 21 has scored more goals + passes than the Brazilian – 13 goals and 9 assists in 46 matches. Of these, 5 + 5 – at the start of this season.

If earlier Ancelotti simply closed up all the holes in the attack with him, now he has received a top tool for each of the positions. The Brazilian gives the coach variability and progresses in this component.

Premonition before the season did not deceive Ancelotti. In many respects, Rodrygo started the season as one of the leaders of Madrid, although the sample is still too small to draw incautious conclusions from it.

Rodrygo is one of the most underrated Brazilian talents of the generation. And not only in the context of contribution on the field – too little is said about his coolness in general.

For example, in the famous album of Panini stickers before the World Cup 22 in Qatar, Rodrygo was not even included in the Brazilian national team. Despite the fact that the guy is constantly called up, he sits on the bench due to serious competition.