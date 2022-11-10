Reid takes chair in Cruden board changes

Construction

Kevin Reid: moves up to executive chair

The Cruden Group is streamlining its governance structure with board appointments that consolidate the reporting lines within the senior leadership team.

Mike Hathorn will retire as non-executive chair of the building company after 20 years as a non-executive directo. Kevin Reid, currently group managing director will assume the role of executive chairman and will be succeeded by Steven Simpson.

Commenting on these moves, Mr Reid said: “I have acted as group managing director for over 17 years now, and worked with Steven in his capacity as managing director of Cruden Homes for almost all of that period.

“His appointment as group managing director is just reward for his contribution to the success of the business over these years, and I look forward to continuing our work together in our new roles.

“I would also like to thank Mike for his 20 years of service to the group and his respected and valuable contribution to the board through the good and the more challenging times. ”

The managing directors of Cruden Homes and Cruden Building, Fraser Lynes and Allan Callaghan respectively, will also join the group board.

These appointments sit alongside the continuing inputs of Euan Haggerty, group finance director, and non-executive Graeme Bissett.